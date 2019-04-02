DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin was back in his old stomping grounds at Meridian Golf Club, announcing the recipients of the inaugural Hale Irwin Medal on Monday. Jennifer Kupcho, the reigning NCAA Division I women’s champion and former 1986 U.S. Senior Open winner Dale Douglass are the first two winners.

The award is given to Colorado golfers who exhibit competitiveness, resiliency and a proven record of winning.

“I’m hopeful we can give some recognition to people out there who have had significant contributions to the competitive game of golf in Colorado,” said former University of Colorado All-American golfer Hale Irwin. “We have two wonderful recipients in Jennifer Kupcho who’s record is outstanding and a long-time friend and long-time Colorado resident Dale Douglass. They epitomize what we defined as someone who is deserving of this medal.”

“Hale Irwin is the greatest player to come out of the state of Colorado so to get this award with his name on it is just an incredible honor,” said Kupcho. “I hope to be the best female to come out of Colorado one day, so it’s great to be able to get an award named after him.”

Kupcho, from Westminster, certainly fits the profile. She is the currently the world’s number one ranked female amateur golfer and is getting ready to tee it up this week in the first ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur which begins on April 3rd. The junior at Wake Forest is the favorite heading into the tournament which concludes at the famed Augusta National Golf Club on April 6.

“It’s fantastic because not too many young women who aspire to play professionally get to play Augusta National,” said Irwin. “I think she’ll do very well.”

After Monday’s announcement, three-time U.S. Open winner conducted a clinic for local junior golfers who participate in the Hale Irwin Player Program. The program began in 2012 and is run by the Colorado Golf Association and designed to develop future golf stars from Colorado.