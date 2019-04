DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies and right handed pitcher German Marquez have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $43 million contract extension. Marquez has become one of the Rockies best pitchers during his time in the majors.

He is 1-0 this season in his only start. In 2018, he started 33 games and went 14-11 with a 3.77 ERA.

The Rockies continue their second series of the season Tuesday in Tampa Bay. They’ll host the Dodgers for their home opener on Friday, April 5.