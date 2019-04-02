DENVER (CBS4) – About 400 students at Force Elementary School got a hands-on safety lesson with Denver police officers on Tuesday as part of a “Safety Day Expo.” The goal is to teach Denver Public Schools students and their parents the importance of outdoor safety, especially near their school.

Students rotated between three stations: One station demonstrating crosswalk and street crossing; another station for teaching bicycle safety; and the remaining station gave information on properly wearing seat belts and when to use a car seat.

In the school’s neighborhood, there’s a concern for students during peak pick-up and drop-off times, which is why city leaders say reinforcing the rules for families is crucial.

“There’s so much of a back-up that parents are stopping in the middle of the street and sometimes letting them cross in front of other cars. We want them coming right up to the curbs,” said Lisa Diaz, who’s a safety advocate for the Denver Department of Public Health Environment.

After visiting all three stations, students were then given stickers, deeming them “safety ambassadors.” Some of them who we caught up with said they were learning quite a bit during the special day.

“I’ve learned it’s important to make sure your bike has chains and if your brakes work,” Tara Marquez told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

“It’s all important because you could come out injured or in the hospital (if you don’t follow the rules)”, Bryan Arroyo added.

City leaders are also working on changing the timing of a nearby crosswalk through Denver Public Works, in an effort to improve walkability in the area. There’s no date yet on when that could all be implemented.