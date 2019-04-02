  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Flags on all public buildings in Colorado are to be lowered to half-staff across the state Wednesday morning to honor a fallen soldier from Cortez. Sgt 1st Class Will Lindsay, 33, was killed in action in the Kunduz Province of Afghanistan.

Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay (credit: CBS)

The flags will remain lowered until April 9, the day of Lindsay’s unit memorial service.

Lindsay and another solider, Spc. Joseph Collette, passed away on March 22. Both were stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

Spc. Joseph P. Collette (credit: Fort Carson Army Base)

Sgt. Lindsay was a member of the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Spc. Collette was assigned to base’s 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group.

 

The soldiers were among the American military supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Lindsay’s body will return to Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

