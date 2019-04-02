DENVER (CBS4) – A storm on the West Coast early Tuesday will race east into Colorado causing a chance for rain and snow across much of the state through Wednesday night.

For Denver and the Front Range, most of Tuesday will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Eventually a chance for rain will develop mainly after 5 p.m. and that chance will continue through about midnight Tuesday night.

Then a better chance for rain will develop along the urban corridor and especially on the Eastern Plains starting around noon on Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible but severe weather is not expected at this time. Then chance for rain should end by midnight Wednesday night.



In terms of temperatures, it will stay far too warm for any snow below 7,000 feet so despite April being the second snowiest month of the year on average in the Denver metro area, all the precipitation will be rain.

In the mountains, snow is possible at any time thorough Wednesday evening but accumulation will be relatively minor compared to recent storms. Most mountain towns will only see 1-4 inches of snow and a few lucky ski areas could see up to 6 inches. The bulk of the snow should fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.