DENVER (CBS4)– To say David Carle’s first year as head coach of the Denver Pioneers has been a success is an understatement. On Tuesday, the 29-year old Carle was named a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the college hockey’s coach of the year.

He’s one of 10 finalists and the winner will be announced on April 10 before next week’s Frozen Four in Buffalo.

Carle guided the Pioneers to their 18th consecutive 20-win season, 12th straight NCAA tournament appearance and 16th Frozen Four appearance. Denver will play Massachusetts in the semifinals of the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. The championship game will be held on Saturday, April 13.

Four other Denver coaches have won the Penrose award tied for the most amongst Division 1 programs. Murray Armstrong (1961), Ralph Backstrom (1986), George Gwozdecky (2005) and Jim Montgomery(2017) are the previous recipients.