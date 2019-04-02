  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Xfinity Monday Live

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos wide receiver Brendan Langley joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week at the ViewHouse Centennial. Langley, who was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2017 draft, is making the transition from corner back to wide receiver. It’s a position he played in high school.

“Late in the season I was playing a lot of scout team (wide receiver),” said Langley. “Making those plays, it felt natural. I was like, ‘I think I can do this at the NFL level.’”

CBS4’s Michael Spencer interviews Brendan Langley (credit: CBS)

Langley said he approached John Elway about the idea during his exit meeting.

“I just kind of threw the idea out there, and I didn’t know how it was going to go, but he smiled and me and said, ‘I was going to ask the same thing’ and it worked.”

Langley and the Broncos will begin organized team activities on Tuesday.

“The training has been great,” said Langley. “I think it came back during the season while I was running scout team during the season. Those type of natural abilities, they don’t really leave. I think I’ve always had some of the best hands when I was on defense.”

The Broncos will begin their preseason in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Aug. 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

