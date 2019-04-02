ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people were hurt after a head-on crash on Highway 7 in Adams County early Tuesday morning. It happened at about 5:40 a.m. Highway 7 — also called East 160th Avenue — was shut down between Holly and Quebec streets for several hours.

The Thornton Police Department said a jeep, a van and a pickup collided.

One person was trapped in the wreckage of the van and Brighton Fire Rescue said it took crews 25 minutes to extricate that person.

Two people were rushed to the hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other has serious injuries, according to Thornton police.

At one point, firefighters could be seen standing in a circle in the middle of the crash scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.