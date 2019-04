ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are putting new GPS collars on cow elk in the Estes Valley. The collars allow officers to track the animals so they can understand how they use the landscape.

Officers say this cow was over 10 years old and in very good body condition – which is really great to see this time of year.