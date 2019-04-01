DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies recalled infielder Pat Valaika from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. The move was expected as the Rockies were forced to place Daniel Murphy on the 10-day injured list.

Murphy suffered an avulsion fracture in his left index finger. Murphy’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to March 30.

Valaika made his first opening day roster in 2018 and hit .156 with five doubles, two home runs, and five RBI in 68 games for the Rockies.

Murphy, who signed with the Rockies back on Dec. 21, started at first base for the first two games of the season. Expect either Ryan McMahon or Mark Reynolds to get the nod at first base while Murphy is on the IL.

Murphy started Saturday’s 7-3 loss, while Reynolds started Sunday’s 3-0 loss and series finale.

The Rockies begin a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Monday afternoon. Their home opener will be on Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Dodgers.