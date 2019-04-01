  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Rockies recalled infielder Pat Valaika from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. The move was expected as the Rockies were forced to place Daniel Murphy on the 10-day injured list.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 22: Pat Valaika #4 of the Colorado Rockies poses on photo day during MLB Spring Training at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Murphy suffered an avulsion fracture in his left index finger. Murphy’s stint on the injured list is retroactive to March 30.

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 29: Nolan Arenado #28 and Daniel Murphy #9 of the Colorado Rockies celebrate the win against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on March 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Valaika made his first opening day roster in 2018 and hit .156 with five doubles, two home runs, and five RBI in 68 games for the Rockies.

Murphy, who signed with the Rockies back on Dec. 21, started at first base for the first two games of the season. Expect either Ryan McMahon or Mark Reynolds to get the nod at first base while Murphy is on the IL.

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 02: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs gets back to second base before the tag attempt by Pat Valaika #4 of the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on May 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rockies defeated the Cubs 11-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Murphy started Saturday’s 7-3 loss, while Reynolds started Sunday’s 3-0 loss and series finale.

The Rockies begin a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Monday afternoon. Their home opener will be on Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Dodgers.

