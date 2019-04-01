



— Lockheed Martin wants you to smell out of this world. The aerospace engineering company claims to have captured the “aroma of space” in a fragrance they’re calling “Vector.”

“With the help of retired astronaut and Space Shuttle Discovery pilot Tony Antonelli, Lockheed Martin has successfully bottled the smell of the stars,” the company stated in a press release.

“The first time I opened the hatch to help spacewalkers back inside, I was blown away by the strong and unique odor they brought back,” Antonelli was quoted as saying. “I had smelled nothing like it before and nothing like it since. Until now.”

Vector is described as having a deep metallic base with a clean, sterile feel that is balanced by a “subtle yet seductive fiery undertone that burns off like vapor in the atmosphere.”

Lockheed Martin says the fragrance is designed to help “men, women and children everywhere smell like they’re floating through the cosmos.”

While it may be an elaborate publicity stunt or April Fools’ Day prank, the fragrance really does exist and Lockheed Martin is making a limited run available to the public. You can register here for an opportunity to be selected to receive a limited-edition sample.

We smelled the sample in the newsroom. Some thought it smelled like a forest, while others said it smelled like industrial chemicals or diesel fuel.