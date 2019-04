ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Don’t be alarmed if you see lots of black smoke northeast of Denver. The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge is conducting a prescribed burn on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials plan to burn about 1,200 acres at the site, which is located adjacent to Commerce City. Some trails may be closed, officials said.

Crews will be on-site monitoring the burned areas into the evening.

If you have questions please call (303) 289-0232.