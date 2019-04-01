  • CBS4On Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A musical inspired by Queen’s music is preparing for a North America tour following the popularity of the Academy Award-winning movie, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Producers announced Monday “We Will Rock You” will open in Winnipeg, Canada, on Sept. 3. The tour will stop in other cities including New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Las Vegas.

With a book by Ben Elton, the original West End production opened in 2002 and featured music supervision from Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor. Elton fashioned the futuristic story around such Queen hits as “We Are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.”

The producers say the musical “reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances.”

Casting for the tour is underway.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

