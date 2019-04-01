



A yellow Labrador could become the first “City of Denver Council-dog,” after the May 7 General Election. “Porthos,” a companion canine for District 10 city council candidate Chris Hinds, even has his own campaign website.

On PorthosForDenver.com, a semi-satirical website, the dog’s past, passions and “pawlicies” are lined out to show how a dog would want to change District 10 in the City of Denver. The website says Porthos’ upbringing in a Colorado prison, training in California and residency in Denver made him the perfect companion.

However, Denver law does not allow an animal to serve as an elected official. Therefore, one of the four human candidates are the only real candidates for the position.

Tony Smith, Antonio Mendez and incumbent Wayne New are also vying for real votes, alongside Hinds.

Porthos helps Hinds, who uses a wheelchair most days. Hinds felt creating a fake campaign for his service pet would help spark interest in the election as a whole, encouraging others to get ready to vote.

By creating “pawlicies,” Hinds hoped Denver residents would make sure to get out and vote for whichever candidate best represented their own values.

“This is a way to spread the news, to spread the word about the municipal elections,” Hinds said. “If we can get everyone knowledgeable, and everyone to vote and find the leader that works for them, even if it is not me, that is still the right thing to do.”

ChrisForDenver.com is the place Hinds said his real stance was reflected.

CBS4 spoke with Smith, New, and Mendez about their approaches to the campaign as election day neared.

Smith said his campaign focused on many topics important to District 10 residents, while also attempting to bring an everyday personality to the council.

“I’m focused on putting neighbors first and building coalitions,” Smith said. “I’m ready to connect, engage, and serve Denver like never before.”

Smith said he hoped his campaign would show voters that elected officials are just like them. He said his website, TonyForDenver.com, showed his passions affordable housing, neighborhoods and self-care.

Photos on the website show his passion for scuba diving, yoga, and all forms of volleyball. By posting those photos, he hoped people would be able to relate to their representative.

“We should all feel like we can see ourselves on Denver City Council,” Smith said. “Those are our direct connections to government, and people need to be able to identify with us.”

Incumbent Wayne New hoped voters would give him a second term to complete the work he said he started.

“As the existing council member, I thoroughly enjoy (serving the city,)” New said. “There are a lot of issues we need to address in a second term. Four years is not enough time to get what we need to do done.”

New, who once worked in management at Children’s Hospital, said he wanted to use a new term on completing growth and development issues.

“District 10 has development issues, problems with people running stop signs, and all the other transportation issues the citizens suffer with that impacts their quality of life,” New said.

New said the focus would also be turned to construction along Colfax, addressing zoning processes, and addressing construction management in Cherry Creek. He also hoped to work with residents to resolve problems with affordable housing, homelessness, and transportation.

His website, WayneForCouncil.com, highlighted his stance on some topics.

Antonio Mendez’s website, MendezForDenver.com, focused his campaign on issues around health, infrastructure, and housing. CBS4 spoke with Mendez on the phone, and he wished to send a statement.

“Mendez for Denver is powered by ordinary people who believe in Denver’s extraordinary future. It is a campaign led by District 10 residents, families and volunteers who understand the importance of progressive leadership,” Mendez’s website stated.

A former Deputy Chief of Staff for a Colorado Lieutenant Governor, Mendez also served for the Hickenlooper gubernatorial campaign. He currently is the Executive Director of “Serve Colorado.”

When it comes to housing, Mendez’s website highlights a desire to address affordable homes and gentrification. He hoped his candidacy would bring priority to helping residents impacted by the Interstate 70 construction project.

He also hoped an election to office would help his district address opioid abuse, safer schools, transportation and green spaces.

Military members deployed have already started to vote ahead of the election.