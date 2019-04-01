  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law which will help young entrepreneurs avoid red tape. The law now allows children to operate a temporary business, like a lemonade stand, without a permit.

Gov. Jared Polis signs a bill to allow children’s lemonade stands without a permit. (credit: CBS)

A Denver mother, Jennifer Knowles, started pushing for the bill after her son’s stand was shut down in the summer of 2018. The stand was near a festival in the Stapleton neighborhood with vendors who were also selling lemonade.

“All kids, young and old, should learn their voice matters, whether you are two or 22 your voice makes a difference,” Knowles told CBS4 at Monday’s signing.

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Jennifer Knowles. (credit: CBS)

Children can now set up a lemonade stand only if they operate fewer than 84 days a year, and if they are a fair distance away from competition.

