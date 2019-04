DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos running back CJ Anderson is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Anderson, who spent last season with the Panthers and Rams, rushed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 following 1,007 rushing yards for the Broncos in 2017.

Let’s have some fun https://t.co/5skII5wikt — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) April 1, 2019

Signing with the Lions means a pair of homecomings for CJ. Detroit will visit both the Broncos and the Raiders in 2019. Anderson played five season for the Broncos, and is an Oakland native.