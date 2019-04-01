DENVER (CBS4) – After a rather unsettled weekend the first day of April will bring mostly sunny skies to much of Colorado. There will be a small chance for a few mountain snow showers along and north of Interstate 70, as well as a few sprinkles on the northeast plains later this afternoon.

As we move into the day on Tuesday the clouds will increase from the west as a new area of low pressure moves into the region. It will bring a chance for snow showers to the mountains for the middle of the week along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Denver and the eastern plains.

Looking ahead to the big home opener for the Colorado Rockies on Friday it looks comfortable with highs in Denver climbing to the upper 60s. There will be a chance for a few late day showers or storms.