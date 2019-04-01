  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – After a rather unsettled weekend the first day of April will bring mostly sunny skies to much of Colorado. There will be a small chance for a few mountain snow showers along and north of Interstate 70, as well as a few sprinkles on the northeast plains later this afternoon.

As we move into the day on Tuesday the clouds will increase from the west as a new area of low pressure moves into the region. It will bring a chance for snow showers to the mountains for the middle of the week along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Denver and the eastern plains.

Looking ahead to the big home opener for the Colorado Rockies on Friday it looks comfortable with highs in Denver climbing to the upper 60s. There will be a chance for a few late day showers or storms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s