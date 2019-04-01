



Colorado’s Rep. Diana DeGette, representing the 1st Congressional District, introduced a bill aimed at bringing down the cost of insulin. The bill would make permanent a new FDA policy which would speed up the approval of generic version of certain drugs.

That would include insulin.

DeGette met with Colorado patients to talk about their struggle the cost of insulin.

Many said the price increases force them to make impossible decisions.

“This insulin like I said it’s gold. It’s life or death and the money is better spent that direction, but we’re getting penalized for not paying for insurance it’s just killing us all around,” said Sierra Lucero.

DeGette’s congressional panel is scheduled to hold the first of two major oversight hearings on the rising price of the life-saving drug in the coming days.