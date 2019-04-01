



(247 SPORTS) – The Denver Broncos would be remiss to not add to their tight end depth in the 2019 NFL Draft. After all, the team’s top-3 players on the depth chart — Jeff Heuerman, Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli — missed a combined 34 games last season.

Heuerman’s been re-signed, while Butt and Fumagalli are working back from their respective injuries. The Broncos like their TE trio, but they’ll hedge their bet by adding at least one more via the draft.

One candidate is Ole Miss’ TE Dawson Knox. Checking in at 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, Knox is an impressive specimen at the position.

Ole Miss just held its Pro Day, and the Broncos were in attendance, as well they should be. The Rebels are an SEC school teeming with talent, which includes QB prospect Jordan Ta’amu.

But according to Tony Pauline, a trusted draft analyst with deep roots in the business, the Broncos were more focused on Knox. Remember, Pauline was one of the first to report on Denver’s interest in trading for Joe Flacco back in January.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos spent time with Knox and are very interested in him. The Dallas Cowboys are another team throwing a LOT of love in Knox’s direction.

Knox has the tools and measurables, but he’s very much a diamond in the rough. He could use some polishing at the next level.

If the Broncos were looking for a tight end who could step in and make an immediate impact, Knox probably wouldn’t be the best option. However, with some depth at the position, albeit questionable health-wise, Denver could probably afford to take their time with Knox and coach him up.

Although Knox’s stats last season at Ole Miss appear to be lackluster on the surface, he did average a whopping 18.9 yards per reception, which is outstanding for a tight end. He can stretch the field from inside the hashes, and challenge the seam.

As a former high school QB, Knox might have a more developed sense of coverages and how to find the soft spot in the zone. Joe Flacco loves throwing to the tight end and he has no compunction about throwing over the middle or down the seam.

If Knox’s Pro Day numbers are any indication, he possesses some rare gifts as a tight end, which might see him go a lot higher in the draft than his resume at Ole Miss would lend some to believe. Here’s what Pauline said:

As I reported earlier, Dawson Knox timed between 4.51 to 4.57 seconds in the 40 as well as 6.81 seconds in the three-cone. His shuttle times ran anywhere between 4.18 seconds and 4.26 seconds.

Knox looked terrific in position drills, and his overall workout was rather remarkable when you consider he’s just 12 weeks removed from hernia surgery.

That hernia surgery is concerning, as that was the injury that cost Fumagalli his rookie year. But if Knox is running and testing that well just 12 weeks removed, the injury might well be in his rear-view.

We’ll see how much the Broncos love Dawson Knox when the NFL Draft rolls around at the end of April. No doubt he’s an intriguing prospect who might simply need a year of development as a No. 3 guy on the depth chart before breaking onto the scene in 2020.