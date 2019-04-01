  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
By Mekialaya White
Filed Under:Colorado News, Cory Gardner


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The White House says President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the southern border with Mexico is not a bluff. The President tweeted out the following over the weekend: “Mexico must use its very strong immigration laws to stop the many thousands of people trying to get into the USA. Our detention areas are maxed out & we will take no more illegals. Next step is to close the Border! This will also help us with stopping the Drug flow from Mexico!” The State Department consequently cut aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras over the weekend.

Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican and Colorado’s junior senator, is now giving his input on the matter; he spoke with CBS4’s Mekialaya White during a scheduled tour of a crisis center in Aurora on Monday.

“Look, I don’t think closing the border is a good idea. Let’s get our job done when it comes to immigration. Let’s get our job done when it comes to security. Obviously, we do face a crisis, but we have to make sure that we’re doing a job that doesn’t have the unintended economic impacts like such an action could take,” Gardner explained.

(credit: CBS)

Gardner also said he has orchestrated talks with the previously mentioned Central American countries.

“I’ve met with the ambassador to the United States from Honduras, (we’re) talking to them about making sure that they’re enforcing laws in Honduras, El Salvador, the other Central American countries that were cut off. I think there’s more work that we should do and I hope that we can find the right kind of partnership and balance to address immigration concerns and make sure that we’re improving the relationships between all of our countries,” he added.

In 2018, Garner urged then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop the zero tolerance policy, which separated migrant children from their families.

Mekialaya White

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s