Denver (CBS)- Well here we are the last day of March and it looks like the month will be going out with the beginning of a warming trend. Despite a morning filled with cloud cover sunshine worked it’s way into the picture and across most of the Front Range temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

With Saturday’s quick hit of snow March 2019 goes down with over a foot of snow and an inch and half above normal.

There is a very compact storm system spinning over the southwest corner of Colorado to finish out the weekend. This will bring more snow to the San Juan and Sangre De Cristo mountains.

This storm will push moisture northward during Sunday afternoon and bring a few inches of snow to the central and northern mountains by the end of the day. This push of moisture will also give the Denver metro area an increase of afternoon clouds and a sprinkle of rain for a few areas.

The first week of April will see a few 60 degree temperatures and a few of the first April showers to Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday.