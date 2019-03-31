GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s favorite dogs teamed up with people from Guanella Pass Brewing to pick up trash in the high country. Parker the Snow Dog posted about the effort on social media.

Parker is the beloved mascot of Loveland Ski Area. The clean up last Thursday was part of the Trash Tag Challenge.

The group focused on the north side of Interstate 70.

The group picked up several full bags of trash. They hope others heed their message of picking up their trash and keeping the high country clean.

Parker and his friends are planning some other trash cleanup events in the future. Details are still being worked out.