LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Some of Colorado’s congressional leaders are coming together to bring a Loveland artist’s sculpture to Washington, D.C. Jane DeDecker is behind the sculpture of six women who fought for equality.

(credit: CBS)

Included are Susan B. Anthony and Ida B. Wells.

DeDecker hopes to get a larger version of the monument to the nation’s capitol by 2020, the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

Jane DeDecker (credit: CBS)

“It needs to be this scale because this is a monumental accomplishment for women and so it has to be this scale,” DeDecker said.

Before the sculpture heads to D.C., there needs to be an act of Congress and a signature from President Donald Trump.

(credit: CBS)

Rep. Joe Neguse, of the 2nd Congressional District, introduced a bill in the House to make that happen.

