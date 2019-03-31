



– Some of Colorado’s congressional leaders are coming together to bring a Loveland artist’s sculpture to Washington, D.C. Jane DeDecker is behind the sculpture of six women who fought for equality.

Included are Susan B. Anthony and Ida B. Wells.

DeDecker hopes to get a larger version of the monument to the nation’s capitol by 2020, the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.

“It needs to be this scale because this is a monumental accomplishment for women and so it has to be this scale,” DeDecker said.

Before the sculpture heads to D.C., there needs to be an act of Congress and a signature from President Donald Trump.

Rep. Joe Neguse, of the 2nd Congressional District, introduced a bill in the House to make that happen.