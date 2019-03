AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are trying to find a boy who disappeared on Saturday at around noon. They say Jaylen is 11 years old.

He was last seen near East Iliff Avenue and South Vaughn Way. Investigators describe him as 4-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

They say he has a short haircut and wears glasses. Jaylen might be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, sneakers and a black backpack.

Call police if you see him.