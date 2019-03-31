



An elementary school in Grand Junction is closed through at least Monday after liquid mercury was found on the floor. Crews are now removing it and testing the air for mercury vapors.

Chipeta Elementary School was closed on Thursday and Friday, officials at Mesa County Valley School District 51 announced.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports a child brought two vials of the substance to school on Tuesday. In all, 18 students had handled it.

The Environmental Protection Agency found traces of mercury in five rooms; classrooms, the cafeteria, the library and the computer lab.

Two classrooms were carpeted, which crews later removed. The Grand River Environmental Services will test the air in the building.

When those tests are finished, district officials will decide if the school to remain closed or open on Tuesday.

District officials say lunch will be provided to students at the Ash Shelter at Lincoln Park from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Details about how the student obtained the mercury have not been released.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “at low vapor concentrations over a long time, neurological disturbances, memory problems, skin rash, and kidney abnormalities may occur.”

LINK: CDC Mercury Fact Sheet