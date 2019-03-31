FARGO, North Dakota (CBS4) — The DU Pioneers are heading to the Frozen Four for the 17th time* in school history. The Pios beat American International College 3-0 Saturday night to advance.

University of Denver freshman goalie Filip Larsson had another fantastic performance with 26 saves, and in the process became the fifth goalie to record back-to-back shutouts in the NCAA regional tournament since the current format. Larrson was selected the tournament MVP while Colin Staub, Liam Finlay and Les Lancaster were also named to the all-tournament team.

David Carle, who is in his first season as the Pios head coach, becomes just the fourth head coach to make the Frozen Four in his first season.

American International was making its first D-I NCAA Tournament, and shocked top-ranked and top-seeded St. Cloud State in the first round.

The Pioneers will play UMass in the national semifinal game. The Minutemen are led by Colorado Avalanche prospect Cale Makar.

The Frozen Four will begin play at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on April 11 with the championship game being played on April 13.

*According to NCAA records, 2019 marks Denver’s 16th Frozen Four appearance in program history. The 1973 appearance was vacated due to NCAA infractions.