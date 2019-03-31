Filed Under:Colorado's Drive to Help Nebraska, Nebraska Flooding

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rain and snow runoff have left much of the eastern part of Nebraska under water. Coloradans came together Sunday to drop off donations for our neighbors.

(credit: CBS)

The group “Colorado’s Drive to help Nebraska” spent another weekend collecting water, non-perishable food, toiletries and baby items.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Christy Banowetz, a Nebraska native, rented a truck with hopes of packing it with those items.

“I’ve never actually organized a drive. So, what I did… I rented the truck and I said ‘You know what? I’ll pay for the truck. I’ll pay for the gas if Coloradans come help me fill it,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

The items were handed over to the American Red Cross after the event on Sunday.

