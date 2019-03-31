LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rain and snow runoff have left much of the eastern part of Nebraska under water. Coloradans came together Sunday to drop off donations for our neighbors.

The group “Colorado’s Drive to help Nebraska” spent another weekend collecting water, non-perishable food, toiletries and baby items.

Christy Banowetz, a Nebraska native, rented a truck with hopes of packing it with those items.

“I’ve never actually organized a drive. So, what I did… I rented the truck and I said ‘You know what? I’ll pay for the truck. I’ll pay for the gas if Coloradans come help me fill it,” she said.

The items were handed over to the American Red Cross after the event on Sunday.