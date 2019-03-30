



Bad news for rock n’ roll fans, specifically Rolling Stones’ fans. The band postponed their next leg of their “No Filter” tour. It was scheduled to start April 20 in Miami.

The leg includes a stop in at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on May 26.

The postponement comes as Mick Jagger needs some medical treatment, advised by doctors. Details about what kind of medical treatment were not released.

Jagger apologized to fans on social media.

I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

Officials hope Jagger makes a complete recovery so the band can resume the tour “as soon as possible.”

They also advise those with tickets should hold onto them as they’ll be valid for a rescheduled concert.

A full list of North American stops:

April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

April 24th – Jacksonville, FL at TIAA Bank Field

April 28th – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

May 7th – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium

May 11th – Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bowl

May 18th – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

May 22nd – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

May 26th – Denver, CO at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31st – Washington, D.C. at FedExField

June 4th – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

June 8th – Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

June 21st – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field