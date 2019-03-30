DENVER (CBS4) – Bad news for rock n’ roll fans, specifically Rolling Stones’ fans. The band postponed their next leg of their “No Filter” tour. It was scheduled to start April 20 in Miami.
The leg includes a stop in at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on May 26.
The postponement comes as Mick Jagger needs some medical treatment, advised by doctors. Details about what kind of medical treatment were not released.
Jagger apologized to fans on social media.
Officials hope Jagger makes a complete recovery so the band can resume the tour “as soon as possible.”
They also advise those with tickets should hold onto them as they’ll be valid for a rescheduled concert.
A full list of North American stops:
April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL at Hard Rock Stadium
April 24th – Jacksonville, FL at TIAA Bank Field
April 28th – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium
May 7th – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium
May 11th – Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bowl
May 18th – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium
May 22nd – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field
May 26th – Denver, CO at Broncos Stadium at Mile High
May 31st – Washington, D.C. at FedExField
June 4th – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field
June 8th – Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium
June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium
June 21st – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field