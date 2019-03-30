



A quick moving spring cold front blasted through Colorado Friday night producing severe weather for some and several inches of wet snow for most areas of the Front Range.

The same system that produced a tornado Friday east of Colorado Springs brought snow across the region through Saturday morning.

CBS4 YouReporter Phil Curry sent in this shot Saturday morning.

Ski areas also picked up measurable snow from the week end snow storm.

A warming trend is expected to get up and running Sunday into the first week of April. Denver should be back into the 60s next week.