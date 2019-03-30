



A crowd-favorite ice cream shop is opening its newest location in the Stapleton neighborhood. The Constellation is holding its grand opening at the former Stapleton International Airport.

The locale was the inspiration behind the 75-foot replica constellation airplane wing which welcomes guests.

The owners of Little Man Ice Cream in the LoHi neighborhood are behind this new shop.

Festivities start at 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Guests can enter for a chance to win a trip to New York City.

The new shop is located off East 29th Avenue and Fulton Street.