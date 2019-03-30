  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Constellation Ice Cream, Little Man Ice Cream, Stapleton, Stapleton International Airport


DENVER (CBS4) – A crowd-favorite ice cream shop is opening its newest location in the Stapleton neighborhood. The Constellation is holding its grand opening at the former Stapleton International Airport.

(credit: CBS)

The locale was the inspiration behind the 75-foot replica constellation airplane wing which welcomes guests.

Constellation Ice Cream (credit: Constellation Ice Cream Shop)

The owners of Little Man Ice Cream in the LoHi neighborhood are behind this new shop.

Festivities start at 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Guests can enter for a chance to win a trip to New York City.

The new shop is located off East 29th Avenue and Fulton Street.

