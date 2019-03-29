DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s reservoirs are now open for recreation and Colorado Parks & Wildlife is making sure they are ready for people who want to go fishing.

The Denver walleye spawn is part of an effort to keep fish populations strong and healthy in our state — and make sure there are enough fish to stock the reservoirs.

“Walleye and saugeye are Colorado’s most popular sportfish species, bringing in millions in economic growth and license sales,” CPW officials stated.

Since walleyes are not native to Colorado, they need a little help.

First, biologists set up collection sites in the water to catch the spawning fish. Then, they go back out by boat to extract eggs, or roe, from the females and sperm, or milt, from the males. The roe and milt are then carefully combined and the fertilized eggs are transported to state fish hatcheries.

The Denver walleye spawn happens every year at Chatfield and Cherry Creek State Parks — but it got a late start this year because of the ice on both.

The spawn runs until CPW collects the targeted goal of 126 million eggs– in conjunction with the prime water temperatures for spawning (roughly 42-45 degrees).

Walleye, kokanee, brown trout and cutthroat trout are just a few of the species that provide eggs each year.