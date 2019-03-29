Denver (CBS)- A soggy situation is saturating the Front Range before weekend blast of snow.

Low clouds, fog and drizzle covered all of eastern Colorado on Friday morning. Left in the wake of the first of two cold fronts that will soak and cool the state as we head to the weekend. Fog was so thick Friday morning that visibility in some Denver metro areas dropped down to around a tenth of a mile!

The fog and drizzle is expected to clear by noon.

The eastern plains will see a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms late in the day on Friday with a second cold front expected during the evening. The second cold front will bring rain changing to snow for the front range. At this time it looks like the Denver metro area may see 2 to 4 inches of wet, heavy snow by the end of Saturday morning. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas with roadways becoming wet and slushy.

The mountains will also see a good shot of snow Friday into Saturday.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday into Monday.