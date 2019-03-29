By Brian Madden

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Avalanche asset Shane Bowers leaves college to begin his professional career. The now former Boston University forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2019-2020 season.

Bowers will report to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. He is a player that the Avalanche front office values.

“Obviously our organization is real excited to get him signed,” said Avs Head Coach Jared Bednar. “I think it’s a real good experience for him to get down there (Colorado Eagles), especially this time of year.”

Bowers was acquired as a piece in the Matt Duchene trade nearly 17 months ago. Originally, he was selected by the Ottawa Senators with the 28th overall (1st Round) pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. The Halifax, Nova Scotia native spent the past two seasons at Boston University.

Like their parent club, the Eagles are in the middle of a playoff push as well. Bowers should arrive in Loveland some at some point this weekend.