  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Douglas County News, Ronald Hargrove, Suzanne Weston

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist south of Denver. Prosecutors announced Friday that 49-year-old Ronald Hargrove, of Parker, was found guilty last week of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 28.

Investigators say 69-year-old Suzanne Weston, also of Parker, was riding single file with three other motorcyclists on U.S. Highway 85 in Douglas County when she was hit by Hargrove’s pickup on Oct. 12, 2017. According to witnesses, Hargrove got out of his truck, looked at Weston, and then drove away.

District Attorney George Brauchler called Hargrove “gutless” and said he deserves prison.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s