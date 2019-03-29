



– Gun rights advocates are reacting to a controversial bill that would take away firearms from people at risk of hurting themselves or others. The so-called Red Flag Bill is just one step away from Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.

Many gun owners are taking verbal aim at backers of the bill. If signed into law, it would allow confiscation of firearms from those individuals deemed by a judge to be a danger to themselves or others.

At Bristlecone Shooting Center in Lakewood, David Alexander was asked by CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “If a judge says they are unstable should they be allowed to have a gun?”

He replied, “That very same judge could be deemed to be unstable if you push him the right way, him or her.”

One of those backing the bill has been Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock. Now there is an effort to remove him from office.

Highlands Ranch Attorney Robert Wareham filed the papers with the Secretary of State’s office to form a committee.

He told CBS4 the reason is, “His (Spurlock’s) violation of the trust of the citizens of Douglas County.”

The sheriff remains behind the Red Flag measure.

He testified before a House committee earlier this year, “Today would have been Zach Parrish’s 31st birthday.”

Deputy Parrish was killed by a heavily armed man with mental issues in a shootout with other deputies.

Spurlock told the committee, “This bill is about mental health.”

Spurlock told CBS4, “The people want a sheriff who is going to try to save lives.”

He also said he is not concerned about the recall effort.

Many of those who use firearms believe passage of the law will be an infringement on their Second Amendment rights.

Stephen Alexander put it this way, “I feel personally attacked like my second amendment is being taken away.”

Gov. Jared Polis has indicated he will sign the bill into law if it makes it to his desk after adjustments between the state House and Senate versions.