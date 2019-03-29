



– It’s been nothing but up for a small Colorado company started in a young couple’s basement. Distilled Bath and Body and their premier product Pit Liquor has seen a meteoric rise with the founders struggling to keep up with demand.

“I want to say we’ve grown eight times since then. So, we’ve grown a lot,” Erica Feucht said, recalling the last time she met with CBS4. “I think our name is part of it. I think the fact we’re real with people is a big deal. I also think the work we do oversees helps.”

In June of 2018 the Feucht’s were still making bottles of deodorant in their basement. Within a year they’ve hired employees and started producing in a warehouse in Fort Collins. They’re days away from a mechanical assembly line being finished. Pit Liquor uses whiskey and vodka, along with other all-natural products to create a deodorant.

“I started out doing manufacturing at their house, about a 40 minute drive from here. We’re doing a couple hundred orders a week now. Our gross scale, I’d say, has doubled each month,” said Dakota Pederson, the Director of Operations.

A new scent was launched this week.

“We do smell each other’s pits a lot. You get really comfortable with each other. We’re like smell this, smell this,” said Pederson.

The mystery scent will be revealed on April Fool’s Day. It’s a small joke that keeps with the corky theme of the company.

“We’ve had a lot of responses. Way more orders than we expected,” said Pederson.

The Feuchts have always sent a small portion of their profits back to Guinea-Bissau, a small country close to their heart.

“It’s one of the 10 poorest countries in the world,” Feucht said.

To date they’re credited with saving dozens of lives by paying medical expenses, helping other small businesses with micro loans, and keeping kids in school.

“It’s really cool because you’re watching people from there, help people from there and it’s not something we can really take total credit for but we’re so happy to be involved,” said Feucht.

The next step is getting more investors so they can scale up production.

“We want to quench the stench of every armpit and we think we can through science,” said Feucht.