BEULAH, Colo. (CBS4) — Two men face attempted murder charges Friday following their response to a neighbor’s request for help.

The men, Theodore Thurman, 20 and Henry Thurman, 27, have been booked into Pueblo County Jail.

They had been recruited by an unidentified neighbor who believed he was being threatened by criminals.

The neighbor, a resident in the 9000 block of Pine Avenue in Beulah, was previously a victim of theft, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. Early this morning, he reported a vehicle drove to the front of his residence and fired gun shots after he yelled at the occupants from his house.

The vehicle then drove away.

That resident contacted neighbors – the Thurman brothers among them – who started driving in the area in an attempt to find the vehicle.

The Thurmans encountered a vehicle they believed was the reported suspect vehicle and fired shots at it, striking the driver, according to police investigators.

The vehicle, however, was being driven by a person delivering newspapers for the Pueblo Chieftain.

That delivery person drove themselves to the Beulah Fire Station for treatment, arriving at 3:45 a.m., and was eventually transported to a local hospital.

A passenger in the delivery vehicle was uninjured.

The delivery vehicle was determined to not be the suspicious vehicle sought by the Pine Avenue resident and his neighbors.

Investigators in fact have not verified that any gunfire came from a vehicle in that resident’s driveway.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office believes there is no further threat to the community but is still investigating the incidents. Citizens are asked to contact the deputies if they see anything suspicious rather than place themselves at risk.