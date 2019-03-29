  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Police, Matt Murray, Yakima Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Denver Police Deputy Chief Matt Murray will become the next police chief in Yakima, Wash. The announcement was made via Twitter on Friday.

The Yakima Police Department tweeted “Yakima City Manager Cliff Moore has named Matt Murray as Yakima’s next police chief.”

Denver Police Deputy Chief Matt Murray (credit: CBS)

“Matt stood out among the five police chief candidates who came to Yakima last week because of the vast amount of experience he has gained during his long career in law enforcement, the significant breadth of responsibilities he has had serving in a variety of leadership roles, and his understanding and embracing of 21st Century Policing principles,” said Yakima City Manager Cliff Moore.

Murray is currently serving as a lieutenant in the Denver Police Department. He must still pass psychological and polygraph testing and undergo a comprehensive background check before officially joining the city.

Murray began his career with Denver police in 1991. He will succeed Dominic Rizzi, who has held the Yakima Police Chief position from 2012-2018. Murray will oversee a department that includes about 190 employees. His tentative start date is May 1.

