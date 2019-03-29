EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Severe weather that brought a rare tornado and hail in March, hit El Paso County on Friday. The tornado damaged a home in Peyton, east of Colorado Springs.

The family took cover in their basement as the tornado hit. There was extensive damage to the home but the family wasn’t hurt.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, damage was reported just northeast of Falcon and southwest of Peyton near Colorado Springs just after 4 p.m. Friday.

Although severe weather can hit Colorado in spring months, it is rare for a tornado to form in March.