DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies got the season started off right.

Kyle Freeland dominated on the mound and the team beat the Marlins 6-3. The Denver native made it look easy in his first career Opening Day start, giving up on run on two hits while striking out five batters in his seven innings of work.

The offense showed up, too, knocking home four runs in the 4th and two more in the 5th. Trevor Story punctuated the offense with a moon shot home run to left.

Manager Bud Black loves how the season started.

“I thought he threw great,” Black said. “Kept his composure a couple times they stressed him. I thought [it was] a good use of the changeup, his mix of pitches. He and Chris did a nice job of moving the ball in and out. He pitched outstanding. It was awesome.”

“For me personally, it’s keeping that same mindset of ‘this is just another game, I just need to pitch my game, there’s no reason to hype it up more,” Freeland said after the game. “There’s no reason to do too much. You’re trying to be as even keel as possible.”

The Rockies take on the Marlins again Friday night at 5:10 p.m. After a stellar 2018, German Marquez makes his 2019 debut against Trevor Richards.