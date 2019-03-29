JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Jefferson County have discovered forensic evidence leading them to believe that a missing man has been murdered. Joseph Brinson, 28, disappeared from his home south of Tiny Town on January 16. Two months into their investigation, deputies asked for the public’s help in solving the crime.

Brinson’s car sat parked in front of his home on Murphy Gulch Road when he vanished.

In his wooded neighborhood, neighbors like Chris May are rattled.

“It’s just very disturbing and sad,” May told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

May watched officers sift through carpet, curtains and trash from the house.

She says she saw unusual activity there around the time Brinson disappeared, including a small black car, and two men and a woman on a side porch.

“I was thinking, ‘How strange. Why are they there at that side of the house? That door doesn’t work,’” May said.

May and other neighbors said they heard a single gunshot.

Brinson’s mother is in mourning as she searches for answers, May said.

“The woman is just suffering. Her heart is broken. I have sons about the same age, and I couldn’t even cope. I couldn’t do it.”

Deputies are looking into possible leads but said that as of yet, there is no suspect.

“There’s no closure here because no one knows what happened,” said May.

If anyone knows anything about Joseph’s whereabouts or anything related to the case they are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).