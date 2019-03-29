  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Colorado Springs Police, James Hanlon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for murder suspect considered to be armed and dangerous. James W. Hanlon, 53, is suspected in a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Rimwood Drive of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

James Hanlon (credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

Hanlon is white, 5-foot-11, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Hanlon might be in a 2018 Toyota 4Runner with Colorado license plate CCW619.

(credit: Colorado Springs Police Department)

If you see Hanlon, do not make contact with him, police warn.

If you know where he is or have any information, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

 

