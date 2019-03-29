Rainy conditions across the Front Range will change over to snow late Friday night for the Front Range. We could see 1 to 4 inches of snow for the Front Range and Denver area by Saturday morning. This is that wet, sloppy spring snow. So, it may not look as impressive as the fluffier snow we get in the winter. Areas south of Denver, like Douglas County, could pick up more than that. Some spot of the foothills could see up to 8 inches of snow, and a few pockets of our eastern plains could see heavier snow.

The high country will continue to see snow through Saturday night. We have Winter Weather Advisories for northwestern Colorado for 4 to 8 inches of snow through 6:00 am. Southwestern Colorado has a Winter Storm Watch starting on Saturday for 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Skies will clear for the Front Range on Saturday morning. We’ll still see some clouds, but sunshine is possible in the afternoon. We stay cool for a few days before the 50s return on Monday.