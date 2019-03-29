FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Rams have a new president. Joyce McConnell was officially hired Friday as the first woman to lead Colorado State University.

McConnell served at West Virginia University for the last 20 years, most recently as the university’s provost. She said she jumped at the chance to serve at CSU.

“For almost 150 years, CSU has been creating the talent and research essential to Colorado’s prosperity,” McConnell said. “I am excited to bring my passion for these missions to CSU, Fort Collins, and Colorado, and to continue to nurture the thriving spirit that created this university and is still evident today.”

McConnell officially takes over as president on July 1. Tony Frank, the current and outgoing president, will become full-time chanecellor.