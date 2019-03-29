DENVER (CBS4)– As more construction zones pop up in Denver, companies will need to follow new rules when it comes to pedestrian safety. The previous rules put in place in 2008 just haven’t kept up with current growth.

Construction between 9th and 10th Avenues on Lincoln Street blocks the sidewalk. Most people cross the street, but some take their chances.

Lisa Hollingshad works at Dependable Cleaners near 10th and Lincoln. She has seen some tragic situations from her vantage point.

“I’ve seen three or four people get hit by cars. It’s usually the elderly,” said Hollingshad, “The sidewalk needs to have an opening or a cover.”

The City of Denver developed new rules to increase safety and access around construction zones.

“Our current rules and regulations were written in 2008 and they don’t really prioritize multimodal travel,” said Heather Burke, Denver Public Works.

Under the new rules, pedestrian canopies will be required on new projects where vertical construction is occurring directly adjacent to a pedestrian pathway.

“They will help people get around the site and they protect them from construction happening above,” explained Burke.

Current projects that don’t have a pedestrian canopy will be reviewed to determine if any mobility improvements can be made.

It’s not just pedestrians feeling the effects of new growth. Homeowners, especially in Cherry Creek and other evolving neighborhoods, are having trouble finding street parking. The spaces have been taken by construction workers.

Hollingshad also has trouble finding parking near her workplace.

“Right now I’m having to park illegally because all these construction works put their cars there,” said Hollingshad.

The City’s new rules will also require larger projects to submit a parking plan for their workers.

“They’ll only be allowed to park directly in front of the project site. With these new requirements, the contractor will have to provide off-site parking for the construction workers,” explained Burke.

Contractors’ traffic control plans will now have to show how all modes of transportation will be provided safe and convenient access around a project site. That includes pedestrians, people on bikes and scooters, transit riders, and drivers.

Denver Public Works will also require additional barricades and signs for pedestrians in the traffic control plan.