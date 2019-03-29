



— Colorado’s House has advanced legislation to bolster local control over oil and gas drilling and change the mission of state regulators of the industry. Colorado Politics reports lawmakers approved the bill late Thursday. Another vote will send it to the Senate to consider House amendments.

The bill, called Protect Public Welfare Oil And Gas Operations, would let local governments regulate the location of wells. It would also mandate that state regulators emphasize public safety over promoting oil and gas production.

The bill, supported by Gov. Jared Polis, is expected to pass. Democrat supporters control both legislative chambers.

In November, voters rejected a ballot measure that would have kept new wells 2,500 feet from homes and schools, up from the current 500 feet. But they also handed control of the Legislature and the governorship to Democrats.

