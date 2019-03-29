  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Springs News, Death Investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two people and three dogs have been found dead in a Colorado home, and while the cause of their deaths remains under investigation police say the deaths are not suspicious. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the victims found Monday night were identified as 55-year-old James Tomsik and 50-year-old Lana Senna.

Police say Senna’s husband reported the deaths. He is a truck driver who was on the road when he last spoke to his wife during the blizzard on March 13.

He told police that during that last conversation his wife said the residence had lost power.

The county coroner is working to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

