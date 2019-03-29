  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Red Flag Bill, Second Amendment


DENVER (AP) – Colorado’s Senate on Thursday passed a so-called “red flag bill” designed to temporarily remove firearms from persons deemed by a court to be a risk to themselves or others.

The Colorado Sun reports that Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Democrat, joined the chamber’s 16 Republicans in voting against the bill, which passed 18-17.

The legislation would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat. If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days.

The bill also would require anyone whose guns are seized to prove that he or she no longer poses a risk in order to get them back.

Related: Douglas County Commissioners Pass Resolution Defying ‘Red Flag Bill’

The bill heads to the House for consideration of Senate amendments before it reaches the desk of Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who has pledged to sign it into law.

