By Brian Madden

DENVER (CBS4)– The Captain returns tonight. Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar made it official Friday morning by declaring Gabriel Landeskog fit for action.

“Yeah, he’s playing tonight,” said Bednar.

Landeskog will lineup with Carl Soderberg and Colin Wilson against the Arizona Coyotes. His return will be a positive influence as the Avs battle for the final playoff position with the Coyotes.

“It’s great to have him,” said Avs center Nathan MacKinnon. “He’s our leader, just his presence in the room is going to be great for us tonight.”

The puck drops at Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Friday as the Avs take on the Arizona Coyotes.