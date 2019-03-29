Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche, Gabriel Landeskog

By Brian Madden

DENVER (CBS4)– The Captain returns tonight. Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar made it official Friday morning by declaring Gabriel Landeskog fit for action.

“Yeah, he’s playing tonight,” said Bednar.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his hat trick goal at 16:38 of the third period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Landeskog will lineup with Carl Soderberg and Colin Wilson against the Arizona Coyotes. His return will be a positive influence as the Avs battle for the final playoff position with the Coyotes.

“It’s great to have him,” said Avs center Nathan MacKinnon. “He’s our leader, just his presence in the room is going to be great for us tonight.”

The puck drops at Pepsi Center at 7 p.m. Friday as the Avs take on the Arizona Coyotes.

