



– The stolen artwork depicting actress Pam Grier was returned to VooDoo Doughnuts four months after it was stolen. The portrait was stolen in November 2018

On Thursday night it was returned to the staff at the doughnut shop on Colfax Avenue. They didn’t waste any time putting it back on the wall where it previously was on display.

A local attorney says his client came across the painting and realized it had been stolen. That’s when it was decided to return the painting.

The large artwork hung high above an “Employees Only” door, and featured actress Pam Grier – an 80s icon from Denver and graduate of East High School.

At the time, VooDoo Doughnuts said they just wanted the painting returned, “no questions asked.”